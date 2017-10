లవ్, సెక్స్ ఔర్ ధోకా: జైషే టాప్ కమాండర్ ఖలీద్ ను.. మాజీ ప్రియురాలే పట్టించింది!

National

Ramesh Babu

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Umer Khalid was gunned down by a joint team of security forces in Ladoora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla town today. Khalid was a top ranked militant who carried a cash reward of nearly Rs 7 lakh on his head.Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid said it was a major breakthrough for the security forces as the militant was involved in many attacks on security camps in north Kashmir as well as targeting policemen in particular.According to reports, Khalid’s girlfriend helped the security forces nab the dreaded terrorist.Some time last year, a woman walked into the office of a top Jammu and Kashmir Police officer’s office. The woman claimed she was in a relationship with JeM commander Mohammad Khalid but wanted him dead as he has cheated her. “I will lead you to his tracks, you do the rest (in killing him). I want him dead,” a report in India Today quoted the Kashmiri woman, in her early 20s, telling the police officer.