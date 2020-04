English summary

A mason, he used his professional skills in digging the well and was supported by his wife in the process, while his two children cheered on. "When the district administration told us to stay at home due to the lockdown, we decided to do something. Both of us discussed what should be done. I asked my wife to perform a ''puja'' in front of our home and that done, began digging," he said. They did not use any mechancial equipment and relied on hand tools for the digging work.