సూపర్ స్టార్ ‘విడుదల’... జైలు వద్ద అభిమానుల సందడి!

After spending 85 days in Aluv Sub jail for allegedly conspiring an attack against a Malayalam actress, movie star Dileep walked out of the jail on Tuesday, hours after he was granted bail by the Kerala High Court. He stepped out of the prison to loud cheers from the fans. He acknowledged and thanked his fans and quickly got into his car and left the place without speaking to the media. Hundreds of fans of Dileep had gathered near the prison, where their favourite actor had been locked up since his arrest, soon after learning the latest development in the case. The fans celebrated the news by pouring milk on Dileep’s cutouts, distributing sweets and raising pro-Dileep slogans.