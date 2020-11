జల్లికట్టు.. ఈసారైనా ఆస్కార్ పట్టు -ఉత్తమ విదేశీ కేటగిరీకి భారత్ ఎంట్రీగా మలయాళ సినిమా ‘జల్లికట్టు’

English summary

Malayalam feature "Jallikattu", directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India''s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on wednesday. The film, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Odiya, Marathi and other languages, follows a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gathering to hunt down the animal.