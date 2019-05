చంద్రబాబు , రాహుల్ వ్యూహానికి బ్రేక్ వేసిన మమత ..ఈనెల 21న విపక్షాల భేటీకి నో

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held a closed-door discussion with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur on future plans of the opposition alliance.The two leaders met and spoke about the future plans of the Mahagatbandhan. Naidu and Didi (Banerjee) also discussed about the TDP leaders meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi On whether Banerjee will be attending the proposed meeting of the opposition parties likely to be held on May 21, It’s not decided that the meeting will be held on May 21... it seems that it might be deferred by a couple of days and take place after May 23. Didi Maybe taking part in it, he said