Viral video : భార్య శీలాన్ని శంకించి... సలసల కాగె నూనెలో... మహారాష్ట్రలో దారుణం....

Nashik , It has been revealed that the same caste panchayat has ruled that a woman with suspicion should be boiled in boiling oil. The husband took a video of the incident and made it viral. pic.twitter.com/eUz5bTmKbp

English summary

In a shocking incident in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, a woman’s “purity” was put to test as her husband forced her to go through an ‘agnipariksha’ by taking out a Rs 5 coin from a pot of boiling oil. The woman, who had gone missing for four days, returned home only to be put to test for loyalty to her husband. The husband took a video of the entire incident