ఆత్మహత్యకు యత్నించిన యువకుడు.. ఫేస్ బుక్ లో లైవ్ వీడియో: చివరికి ఏమైందంటే?

English summary

Chennai: In a sad turn of events, a 25-year-old man, identified as Sajin attempted suicide and shared the video of him consuming poison on social media. He was rushed to a hospital after his friends saw the Facebook post and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. It was alleged that he was in an affair with an engineering college student from Nagerkoil and recently, the couple got married without their parents’ knowledge. After the marriage, the couple lived with their parents without revealing it to anyone. Then they met frequently and chatted with each other.