స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లు: నిన్న అంతంత మాత్రం.. నేడు నష్టాల్లో ప్రారంభం

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The BSE Sensex opened over 90 points lower on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The NSE Nifty also fell over 25 points in the early trade. The Indian rupee traded lower and headed for its biggest weekly drop in seven weeks. The shares of L&T, ONGC and SBI rose, whereas shares of Tata Motors, Reliance and Asian Paints fell. The government will issue consumer price and wholesale price based inflation data for October on 13 November and 14 November respectively. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, Consumer Price Index expected to be at 3.4% from 3.28% a month ago while Wholesale Price Index will be at 3.01% versus 2.6% a month ago. The government will also issue Index of Industrial Production data for September on 10 November and Bloomberg analysts expect that it will be at 3.8% from 4.3% a month ago.