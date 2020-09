ఇటు బాబ్రీ, అటు శ్రీకృష్ణ జన్మభూమి - పిటిషన్ కొట్టేసిన మధుర కోర్టు - హైకోర్టులో ఛాలెంజ్

English summary

Hours after the Special CBI court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid case, a civil court in Mathura on Wednesday (September 30) dismissed a civil suit filed to remove the Idgah Mosque alleging it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi. The order was passed by Assistant District Judge Chhaya Sharma. The court declined to entertain the plea, citing the bar on admitting the case under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.