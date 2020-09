భారత వైద్య మండలి రద్దు - అమలులోకి నేషనల్‌ మెడికల్‌ కమిషన్‌ చట్టం - కేంద్రం గెజిట్

English summary

The National Medical Commission (NMC), in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI), as the country's apex regulator of medical education and profession has come into existence from Friday. With the NMC coming into being, the Board of Governors (BoG) which superseded the MCI on September 26, 2018, to perform its functions, has been dissolved and the nearly 64-year-old Indian Medical Council Act abolished.