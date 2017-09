యూరీ తరహాలో మరో ఉగ్ర కుట్ర.. భగ్నం చేసిన ఆర్మీ, నలుగురు ఉగ్రవాదులు హతం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The army thwarted a major attempted terror strike in Baramulla district in the early hours of Sunday, Deputy Commander, Uri Brigade, Harpreet Singh, told reporters during a press briefing on Monday on the recent Uri encounter. Four militants were killed while at least three civilians and a soldier were injured after the militants engaged in a gunbattle with security forces in Kalgai area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Singh said that intelligence suggested that the four militants had plans to carry out at a major terrorist attack at an Army camp.He further said that body of the fourth militant was yet to be recovered as sanitisation operations were still underway in the region, adding that the army was taking the precautions as the militants could have been wearing suicide belts during the attack.