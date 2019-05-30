నమో 2.0 : మోడీ ఇంటికి ప్రముఖులు

న్యూఢిల్లీ : 130 కోట్ల మంది జనం, 90 ఓట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు పట్టకట్టడంతో .. మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో నరేంద్ర మోడీ ప్రధానిగా పట్టాభిషిక్తుడు కాబోతున్నారు. మోడీతో సహా మొత్తం 60 మంది కేంద్రమంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణం చేయనున్నారు. వీరిలో దాదాపు 10 బెర్తులు తమ భాగస్వామ్యపక్షాలకు కేటాయించినట్టు విశ్వసనీయంగా తెలిసింది. సాధారణంగా రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్లోని దర్బార్ హాల్లో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం ఉంటుంది. కానీ ఈసారి భవన్ ఎదురుగా గల బహిరంగ ప్రాంతంలో నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఇదివరకు చంద్రశేఖర్ ప్రధానిగా కూడా ఇదేవిధంగా ఆరుబయట ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. ఇందుకోసం ఇప్పటికే ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తిచేశారు.
7 గంటలకు ముహూర్తం ..
సరిగ్గా రాత్రి 7 గంటలకు ప్రధానిగా నరేంద్ర మోడీ అనే నేను అని ప్రమాణం చేస్తారు. ఈ మహోత్సవానికి మారిషస్ ప్రధాని ప్రమింద్ కుమార్ జగన్నాథ్, కిర్గిజ్ అధ్యక్షుడు సూరోన్ బే జీన్ బెకోస్, బంగ్లాదేశ్ అధ్యక్షుడు అబ్దుల్ హమీద్, శ్రీలంక అధ్యక్షుడు మైత్రీపా సిరిసేన, నేపాల్ ప్రధాని కేపీ శర్మ, మయన్యార్ అధ్యక్షుడు యు విన్ మైంట్, భూటాన్ ప్రధాని లోటయ్ సెరింగ్ హాజరుకానున్నారు. యూపీఏ చైర్ పర్సన్ సోనియాగాంధీ, రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రధాని మన్మోహన్ సింగ్ సహా 8 వేల మంది అతిథులు హాజరుకానున్నారు. ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం షెడ్యూల్ ప్రకారం 8.30 గంటలకు ముగుస్తోంది. రాత్రి 9 గంటలకు 40 మంది అతిథులకు రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ విందు ఇస్తారు. ఇందుకోసం దాల్ రైసానా అనే వంటకాన్ని కూడా తయారుచేశారు. ఇది వండానికి దాదాపు 48 గంటల సమయం పట్టడంతో ... ఆ పని మంగళవారమే ప్రారంభించారు.
May 30, 2019 5:19 PM
Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (File pic) also arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (PM Modi's residence). pic.twitter.com/sKJCz5zf39
మోడీ నివాసానికి చేరుకున్న మాజీ విదేశాంగ శాఖ కార్యదర్శి జై శంకర్
May 30, 2019 5:19 PM
Ashok, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar is selling tea in Delhi to show his support for PM Modi, says,' I sell tea in Muzaffarpur. I try to visit & sell tea wherever PM Modi holds a public meeting at. I will be selling tea until the ceremony, I will go back once it is over.' pic.twitter.com/cdUEWu2ZIZ
మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేపథ్యంలో రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్ను సుందరంగా తీర్చిదిద్దన ఢిల్లీ హర్టికల్చర్ విభాగ అధికారులు
May 30, 2019 4:33 PM
Jitendra,producer&veteran actor on arrival in Delhi to attend PM Modi's oath taking ceremony: It's a historic moment. I'm a big follower of Modi Ji & an ardent fan. I think the country is in a beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today. pic.twitter.com/lBFsQypOWZ
మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి హాజరయ్యేందుకు ఢిల్లీ చేరుకున్న కిజికిస్థాన్ అధ్యక్షుడు సూరోన్ బే జీన్ బెకోస్
May 30, 2019 3:28 PM
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President on attending the swearing-in ceremony of the PM today: It is a matter of joy that a new govt is being formed. Country needs a strong govt and it is getting one. pic.twitter.com/0vSTp1vElc
మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి హాజరుకానున్న శిరోమణి అకాళీదళ్ అధినేత సుఖ్ బిర్ సింగ్ బాదల్
May 30, 2019 3:27 PM
Shripad Yesso Naik, BJP: I want to thank the Prime Minister and Party President Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of the government. I have been invited to the oath taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet. pic.twitter.com/83FeL1quEV
అమిత్ షా ఫోన్ కాల్ కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్న బెంగాల్ రాయ్ గంజ్కి చెందిన దేబశ్రీ చౌదరి
May 30, 2019 2:30 PM
ఢిల్లీ
BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal: I received a phone call from party president Amit Shah Ji, he asked me to be present for the meeting with the prime minister today evening. He also asked me to be present at the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Uk33Q06qf9
మోడీతో సమావేశం కానున్న బీజేపీ నేత రమేశ్ పొఖ్రియాల్. ఈ మేరకు తాను అమిత్ షా సమాచారం అందించారని తెలిపిన రమేశ్
May 30, 2019 2:20 PM
ఢిల్లీ
Santosh Gangwar, BJP on reports that he is likely to be appointed as Pro-tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha: I can't be the Pro-tem Speaker after becoming a Minister. Someone else will get that post. I will carry out whatever responsibility will be given to me. pic.twitter.com/OKlZV84mkT
సంతోష్ గాంగ్వార్కు ప్రోటెం స్పీకర్ పదవీ ఇస్తారనే ఊహాగానాలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి, అయితే ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్గా పనిచేసేందుకు ఆయన విముఖత వ్యక్తం చేశారు. చివరగా పార్టీ అప్పగించిన పనిని నేరవేరుస్తానని తెలిపారు.
May 30, 2019 2:19 PM
ఢిల్లీ
Anupam Kher, to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony today: It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country. pic.twitter.com/TnDiZ0zSBO
అమిత్ షా నుంచి తనకు ఫోన్ వచ్చిందని చెప్తున్న బీజేపీ నేత నిరంజన్ జ్యోతి
May 30, 2019 2:11 PM
ఢిల్లీ
Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP: I thank the PM & Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation & make India a developed nation. pic.twitter.com/TgAk982zbj
సాయంత్రం 4.30 గంటలకు మోడీతో భేటీకానున్న బీజేపీ సీనియర్ నేత నితిన్ గడ్కరీ
May 30, 2019 2:07 PM
ఢిల్లీ
DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP: I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock&swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock. At 5 o'clock PM will have tea with cabinet&other ministerial colleagues&then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath. pic.twitter.com/7D49W0C4Tn
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more