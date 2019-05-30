  • search
మూడు నాలుగు సార్లు జగనే సీయం...! ఖడ్గ చాలనం కాదు...కరచాలనం చేద్దామన్న కేసీఆర్..!!
    నమో 2.0 : మోడీ ఇంటికి ప్రముఖులు

    By
    |

    న్యూఢిల్లీ : 130 కోట్ల మంది జనం, 90 ఓట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు పట్టకట్టడంతో .. మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో నరేంద్ర మోడీ ప్రధానిగా పట్టాభిషిక్తుడు కాబోతున్నారు. మోడీతో సహా మొత్తం 60 మంది కేంద్రమంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణం చేయనున్నారు. వీరిలో దాదాపు 10 బెర్తులు తమ భాగస్వామ్యపక్షాలకు కేటాయించినట్టు విశ్వసనీయంగా తెలిసింది. సాధారణంగా రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లోని దర్బార్ హాల్‌లో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం ఉంటుంది. కానీ ఈసారి భవన్ ఎదురుగా గల బహిరంగ ప్రాంతంలో నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఇదివరకు చంద్రశేఖర్ ప్రధానిగా కూడా ఇదేవిధంగా ఆరుబయట ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. ఇందుకోసం ఇప్పటికే ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తిచేశారు.

    modi 2.0 : will be sworn on few hours

    7 గంటలకు ముహూర్తం ..

    సరిగ్గా రాత్రి 7 గంటలకు ప్రధానిగా నరేంద్ర మోడీ అనే నేను అని ప్రమాణం చేస్తారు. ఈ మహోత్సవానికి మారిషస్ ప్రధాని ప్రమింద్ కుమార్ జగన్నాథ్, కిర్గిజ్ అధ్యక్షుడు సూరోన్ బే జీన్ బెకోస్, బంగ్లాదేశ్ అధ్యక్షుడు అబ్దుల్ హమీద్, శ్రీలంక అధ్యక్షుడు మైత్రీపా సిరిసేన, నేపాల్ ప్రధాని కేపీ శర్మ, మయన్యార్ అధ్యక్షుడు యు విన్ మైంట్, భూటాన్ ప్రధాని లోటయ్ సెరింగ్ హాజరుకానున్నారు. యూపీఏ చైర్ పర్సన్ సోనియాగాంధీ, రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రధాని మన్మోహన్ సింగ్ సహా 8 వేల మంది అతిథులు హాజరుకానున్నారు. ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం షెడ్యూల్ ప్రకారం 8.30 గంటలకు ముగుస్తోంది. రాత్రి 9 గంటలకు 40 మంది అతిథులకు రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ విందు ఇస్తారు. ఇందుకోసం దాల్ రైసానా అనే వంటకాన్ని కూడా తయారుచేశారు. ఇది వండానికి దాదాపు 48 గంటల సమయం పట్టడంతో ... ఆ పని మంగళవారమే ప్రారంభించారు.

    May 30, 2019 5:19 PM

    మోడీ నివాసానికి చేరుకున్న మాజీ విదేశాంగ శాఖ కార్యదర్శి జై శంకర్

    May 30, 2019 5:19 PM

    మోడీపై మమకారం : ప్రమాణస్వీకారోత్సవానికి వచ్చిన బీహర్ కు చెందిన ఛాయ్ వాలా అశోక్. స్వీకారోత్సవం పూర్తయ్యాకే వెళతానని స్పష్టీకరణ

    May 30, 2019 4:49 PM

    మోడీ ఇంటికి చేరుకున్న స్మృతి ఇరానీ

    May 30, 2019 4:43 PM

    హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ హమీర్ ఎంపీ అనురాగ్ ఠాకూర్ కాసేపట్లో మోడీతో సమావేశం కానున్నారు

    May 30, 2019 4:42 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    మోడీ టీంలో భాగస్వాములైనందుకు అమిత్ షాకు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపిన గుజరాత్ బీజేపీ చీఫ్ జితు వాఘాని

    May 30, 2019 4:41 PM

    న్యూఢిల్లీ

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేపథ్యంలో రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌ను సుందరంగా తీర్చిదిద్దన ఢిల్లీ హర్టికల్చర్ విభాగ అధికారులు

    May 30, 2019 4:33 PM

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం కోసం ఢిల్లీ చేరుకున్న ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు జితేంద్ర

    May 30, 2019 4:05 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మోడీ ఇంటికి ప్రముఖులు, ఒక్కొక్కరుగా చేరుకోనున్న క్యాబినెట్‌లో చోటు దక్కే నేతలు

    May 30, 2019 3:39 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకరానికి హజరయ్యేందుకు ఢిల్లీ చేరుకున్న నేపాల్ ప్రధాని కేపీ శర్మ

    May 30, 2019 3:29 PM

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి హాజరయ్యేందుకు ఢిల్లీ చేరుకున్న కిజికిస్థాన్ అధ్యక్షుడు సూరోన్ బే జీన్ బెకోస్

    May 30, 2019 3:28 PM

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి హాజరుకానున్న శిరోమణి అకాళీదళ్ అధినేత సుఖ్ బిర్ సింగ్ బాదల్

    May 30, 2019 3:27 PM

    తనపై నమ్మకం ఉంచి క్యాబినెట్‌లో చోటు ఇవ్వడంపై మోడీ, అమిత్ షాకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన శ్రీపాద్

    May 30, 2019 3:26 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మోడీతో వీకే సింగ్ భేటీ, క్యాబినెట్‌లో బెర్త్ దక్కుతుందనే ఊహగానాలు

    May 30, 2019 2:42 PM

    మోడీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి హాజరుకావడం లేదని తెలిపిన తెలంగాణ సీఎం కేసీఆర్

    May 30, 2019 2:41 PM

    అమిత్ షా ఫోన్ కాల్ కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్న బెంగాల్ రాయ్ గంజ్‌కి చెందిన దేబశ్రీ చౌదరి

    May 30, 2019 2:30 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    మోడీతో సమావేశం కానున్న బీజేపీ నేత రమేశ్ పొఖ్రియాల్. ఈ మేరకు తాను అమిత్ షా సమాచారం అందించారని తెలిపిన రమేశ్

    May 30, 2019 2:20 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    సంతోష్ గాంగ్వార్‌కు ప్రోటెం స్పీకర్ పదవీ ఇస్తారనే ఊహాగానాలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి, అయితే ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌గా పనిచేసేందుకు ఆయన విముఖత వ్యక్తం చేశారు. చివరగా పార్టీ అప్పగించిన పనిని నేరవేరుస్తానని తెలిపారు.

    May 30, 2019 2:19 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    మోదీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకార మహోత్సవానికి హాజరవుతానని చెబుతున్న ప్రముఖ సినీనటుడు అనుపమ్ ఖేర్

    May 30, 2019 2:12 PM

    సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకు మోదీతో జవదేకర్ భేటీ

    May 30, 2019 2:11 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    అమిత్ షా నుంచి తనకు ఫోన్ వచ్చిందని చెప్తున్న బీజేపీ నేత నిరంజన్ జ్యోతి

    May 30, 2019 2:11 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    మోడీ, అమిత్ షా తనపై మరోసారి విశ్వాసం వ్యక్తం చేశారంటున్న అర్జున్ రామ్ మేఘవాల్ : ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన వ్యాఖ్యలు ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకుంది.

    May 30, 2019 2:09 PM

    గడ్కరీ సహా ఎల్జేపీ అధినేత రాం విలాస్ పాశ్వాన్ కూడా మోడీతో సమావేశమవుతారు. 2.0 ప్రభుత్వంలో ఎల్జీపీ నుంచి పాశ్వాన్ కుమారుడు చిరాగ్‌కు చోటు దక్కుతుందనే ప్రచారం జరుగుతుంది

    May 30, 2019 2:07 PM

    సాయంత్రం 4.30 గంటలకు మోడీతో భేటీకానున్న బీజేపీ సీనియర్ నేత నితిన్ గడ్కరీ

    May 30, 2019 2:07 PM

    ఢిల్లీ

    తనకు అమిత్ షా నుంచి కూడా ఫోటీ వచ్చిందని చెప్తున్న సదానందగౌడ

    May 30, 2019 2:06 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మోడీతో భేటీకానున్న సదానందగౌడ, గిరిరాజ్ సింగ్, పీఎంవో నుంచి కాల్ రావడంతో ఢిల్లీకి పయనం, మంత్రి పదవీ ఇస్తారని ఊహాగానాలు

    May 30, 2019 2:05 PM

    అమిత్ షా ఇంటి వద్ద భూపేందర్ యాదవ్, పీయూష్ గోయల్

    May 30, 2019 2:04 PM

    సాయంత్రం 4.30 గంటలకు మోడీతో భేటీకానున్న ధర్మేంద్ర ప్రదాన్, ముక్తార్ అబ్బాస్ నఖ్వీ

    May 30, 2019 2:04 PM

    8 వేల మంది అతిథులతో కళకళలాడనున్న ప్రాంగణం

    May 30, 2019 2:03 PM

    హాజరుకానున్న విదేశీ, దేశ అధినేతలు

    May 30, 2019 2:03 PM

    దర్బార్ హాల్ ఆరుబయట మహోత్సవానికి ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి

    May 30, 2019 2:02 PM

    మరికొన్నిగంటల్లో రెండోసారి ప్రధానిగా మోదీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం

    English summary
    Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister in a few hours. A total of 60 Union Ministers, including Modi, will be sworn in. Of these, about 10 berths were credited to their allies.

