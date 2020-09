సుశాంత్ సింగ్ డెత్ కేసులో డ్రగ్స్ కోణం: రియా ఇంటిపై: నార్కొటిక్స్ రెయిడ్: సోదా

English summary

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput, a five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in the actor's death raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Friday morning. NCB sleuths, also including a female officer, arrived at Rhea's residence at 6:30 am on Friday morning. Sources added that NCB also is conducting raids at several other locations in Mumbai, including Samuel Miranda's house, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput.