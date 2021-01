Shrishti Goswami అనే నేను సీఎంగా -ఒక్కరోజు ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా రికార్డు -అసెంబ్లీ సమావేశాలు కూడా

English summary

marking the National Girl Child Day, Haridwar teenager Srishti Goswami took charge as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday. She will take part in the child assembly session in Dehradun. Goswami, a student of BSc Agriculture, lives in Daulatpur village of the district. Her father runs a small shop in the village and her mother is an Anganwadi worker. The 19-year-old had in 2018 become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha.