భారత నేవీ మరో ఘనత- నౌకా విధ్వంస క్షిపణి ప్రయోగం సూపర్‌ సక్సెస్‌

#AShM launched by #IndianNavy Missile Corvette #INSPrabal , homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship. #StrikeFirst #StrikeHard #StrikeSure #हरकामदेशकेनाम pic.twitter.com/1vkwzdQxQV

English summary

The Indian Navy on Friday shared a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal landing home on with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship.