ముంబై నడిబొడ్డున అతి పెద్ద డ్రగ్స్ ఫ్యాక్టరీ.. దావూద్ ఇబ్రహీంతో లింక్; అంతర్జాతీయంగా సప్లై

English summary

In what could be the biggest crackdown on drug mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drug factory in the heart of Mumbai city with the seizure of drugs and cash worth crores along with firearms reserves. The major operation which started on Wednesday morning and went on even on Thursday has busted a drug factory located in the heart of South Mumbai. The factory is said to be involved in manufacturing mephedrone. A large quantity of finished and raw drugs was recovered.