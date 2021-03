English summary

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be filing its chargesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case on Friday. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will himself file the chargesheet that is said to be over 30,000-page long. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was jailed for a month in the drugs case, has also been named in the NCB chargesheet. A total of 33 people have been named in the chargesheet