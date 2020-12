English summary

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, while refusing to entertain a writ petition filed by some aspirants for admission for undergraduate medical courses seeking quashing of the NEET 2020 results, directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider representation preferred by them for furnishing the original OMR sheets. Nineteen candidates had approached the Court by filing a writ petition under Article 32 contending that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA do not tally with the actual answers given by them.