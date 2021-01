కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి కొత్త అధ్యక్షుడు -ఎన్నికను ఖరారు చేసిన CWC -భేటీలో తీవ్రవాగ్వాదం

English summary

A new Congress president will be elected in June after five state elections, it was decided at a party meeting today after an argument between two groups, during which Rahul Gandhi reportedly said: "Once and for all, finish it and move on." The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that there will be a new elected Congress president in June 2021, KC Venugopal told reporters after a meeting of the party's top decision-making body.