పెళ్లైన నాలుగు రోజులకే.. పాపం ఆ భర్త ఎంతగానో ప్రయత్నించాడు కానీ...

Ramesh Babu

A 21-year-old woman died in a road accident at Indora here today. Alka Devi (21) and her husband Sunil Kumar were going to Government College, Indora, on a motorcycle when the vehicle collided with a private school bus at the Indora Barrier chowk. Alka was taken to the community health centre, where she died. Sunil sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital at Pathankot.The body was sent to the Nurpur Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case.