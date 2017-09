National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved the appointment of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers YC Modi as new chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Rajni Kant Misra as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is special director in CBI. He will succeed Sharad Kumar, who will complete his tenure on October 30, the order said. Modi was part of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team that probed the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.