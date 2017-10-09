చైనా సైనికులకు నిర్మల సీతారామన్‌ పాఠాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a visit to the state of Sikkim, on Sunday had an interesting interaction with Chinese soldiers at Nathu La border. The defence minister taught these soldiers the meaning of Indian greeting ‘namaste’ during her visit and also the procedure to do it. The entire interaction was caught on video and was tweeted from the official handle of Raksha Mantri. Sitharaman is on a visit to Nathu La area on the Sino-India border and interacted with Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials. Earlier, her scheduled aerial survey of Doklam and forward posts in the border areas of Sikkim was cancelled due to inclement weather. As per a PTI report, the defence minister made an aerial survey of the Doklam-Nathu La area. Sitharaman, on a day’s visit to Sikkim, reportedly reached Nathu La, 52 km from Gangtok, and interacted with Army and ITBP officials posted there.