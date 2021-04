మర్కజ్ మసీదుపై సంచలన తీర్పు -మిగతా మతాలకు లేని నిషేధం దానిపై ఎందుకు? -రంజాన్ వేళ తెరవండి

English summary

Observing that there cannot be a fixed list of devotees allowed to enter the Nizamuddin Markaz when no other religious place has such norms, the Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and Delhi Police to open Masjid Bangley Wali for prayers during Ramzan in accordance with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. The court rejected the Centre and Delhi Police’s submission that only 20 people be allowed to enter the premises for prayers at a time out of a police-verified list of 200 persons.