Indian and Chinese commanders meet at Chushul to resolve the Ladakh standoff, there are fresh indications that China is not interested in disengagement. Sources have told News18 that PLA troops are being rotated at the forward areas where Indian and Chinese troops are in eyeball to eyeball confrontation. “The assessment by the Indian side is that PLA troops are being rotated every 2 weeks,” an officer in the security establishment told News18. The assessment is significant since it could mean China is aiming to keep its troops fresh and battle ready, officials said.