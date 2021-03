సీఏఏ రద్దు, జాబ్స్, ఫ్రీ కరెంట్ - అస్సాంకు కాంగ్రెస్ 5 కీలక హామీలు -తేయాకు తోటల్లో ప్రియాంక సందడి

English summary

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to "nullify" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. Gandhi, during a public meeting in Tezpur, launched the 'Five Guarantees' campaign, and said her party, if given a chance to form government in the northeastern state, will dole out Rs 2,000 every month to homemakers across the state, and provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households.