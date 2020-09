English summary

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he has no connection with actor Kangana Ranaut's property, which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "I have no connection with the building, which was demolished by BMC. Her allegations against me are totally false," Pawar told reporters on Thursday. Ranaut, according to reports, had said the building, which was demolished belonged to the NCP chief.