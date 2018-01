ఆగని పాక్ ఆగడాలు, గాల్లో కలిసిపోతున్న జవాన్ల ప్రాణాలు..‘సర్జికల్ స్ట్రయిక్స్’ వల్ల ఒరిగిందేమిటి?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Five jawans and two terrorists were killed in a firefight after heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists stormed a security camp at Lethpora in Awantipora in Pulwama district, 30 km from Srinagar, in the early hours of Sunday. While four jawans died of gunshot wounds, the fifth soldier at the camp was declared dead of cardiac arrest. This is the latest attack by the Pak supported terrorists. How many days still India wait and see this 'bloody play' with it's 'light foreign polocy'? Not only the Congress spokespersons, Even comman man of India also asking the same question to the Central Government.