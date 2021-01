అది జరిగే దాకా మేం ఇళ్లకు వెళ్లం -అగ్రి చట్టాలపై పోరు ఉధృతం -7దశ చర్చల్లో సర్కారు కాఠిన్యం‘‘రైతును ఆగం పట్టించ

English summary

shortly after the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the government ended without a breakthrough, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that until the three contentious farm laws were withdrawn, the protesters won’t go home. “Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kanoon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn),” he said.