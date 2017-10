చెన్నై చేరుకున్న శశికళ.. నేతల ఘన స్వాగతం..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

VK Sasikala left a Bengaluru prison today, nearly eight months after she was jailed for corruption, on five-day emergency parole to travel to Chennai and visit her husband in hospital. For the brief outing, Sasikala had to accept conditions; in Chennai, she has to live at the home of her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also jailed with her. The 61-year-old also has been banned from any political activity or statements to the media.She has also been told that she can't have visitors either at home or in the hospital. Recently evicted as chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, Sasikala was denied parole earlier this week on account of "incomplete paperwork", say officials.