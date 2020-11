వాహనదారుల కోసం కేంద్రం కొత్త రూల్ .. వాహనచట్టంలో మార్పుకు రెడీ ..ఇదో గుడ్ న్యూస్

English summary

In a bid to smoothen process for transfer of motor vehicle ownership, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to facilitate the owner of the vehicle for nominating a person (nominee in RC).The draft notification regarding was published by the transport ministry. The nomination facility is proposed to be incorporated at the time of registration of the vehicles., but the name of the nominee can also be added later through an online application.