కరోనా విషాదం: వెంటిలేటర్, అంబులెన్స్ ఆలస్యంతో ఎన్ఎస్జీ కమాండో మృతి

Sh Birendra Kumar Jha,Group Cdr,NSG (BSF 1993) passed away Today on 05th May at Noida battling Covid. pic.twitter.com/HZnx2Lk5VT

English summary

Asenior commando of the National Security Guard (NSG) died of Covid-19 at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Hospital in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. This is the first Covid-19 related death in India's top counter-terrorist commando force.