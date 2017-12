మోడీ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులకు భయపడరు, ఆయనను ఫాలో కండి: ఒమర్ అబ్దుల్లా ట్వీట్

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example to promote use of safety belt while driving as well travelling in a car. ”To those who think they are too important (or too cool) to use a seat belt in the front seat,” Abdullah Tweeted. He also shared a picture of PM Modi and said, “Even the PM uses one and he doesn’t do it out of fear of traffic police.”