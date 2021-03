English summary

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday released its election manifesto in which it promises at least one government job to every family in the state. The key promises made by the party in its manifesto include 'Amma' homes for all, six free LPG cylinders per year for every family and at least one government job per household.