45 ఏళ్ళు ఆపై వయసు వారికి కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ లు .. ఏప్రిల్ 1 నుండి పంపిణీ : కేంద్రం వెల్లడి

English summary

People who are 45 and older can be vaccinated from April 1, the government said today, ramping up the nationwide inoculation drive at a time Covid cases have surged in many states. “I appeal to every citizen who is 45 or above to register for vaccination,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, announcing the expansion of the drive that started in January. At present, only citizens who are above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are allowed to get vaccination.