ముఖేష్ అంబానీకి బాంబు బెదిరింపు కేసులో ట్విస్ట్ .. స్కార్పియో యజమాని అనుమానాస్పద మృతి

English summary

Mansukh Hiren, the man whose Scorpio was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia has been found dead. Naupada Police recovered Hiren's body on Friday. Initial inputs suggest that Mansukh Hiren died by suicide. Police officials believe he jumped into the Kalwa creek. Hiren's body was found in Reti Bandar area of Thane. According to reports, Hiren's was missing since Thursday night. Hiren had reportedly his family before leaving from home that he was going to meet some 'sahab' .