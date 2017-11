National

Swetha

English summary

Sanjay Leela Bhansali perhaps could have never imagined that his magnum opus Padmavati would divide an entire country with contrasting opinions. Right from the time the filming of Padmavati began, there have been agitations around the film. In January Rajput Karni Sena, stormed the sets of the film, thrashed the director and vandalised the sets.