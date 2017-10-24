పైకా తిరుగుబాటే ప్రథమ స్వాతంత్ర్య సంగ్రామం: ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The ‘Paika Bidroha’ (Paika rebellion) of 1817 will find a place in the history books as ‘the First War of Independence’ from the next academic session, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.Javadekar had first made the announcement on Sunday at a function marking the bicentenary of Paika Rebellion, here, adding the Centre has allocated Rs 200 crore to mark the occasion across the country.“Paika Bidroha will find a place as the First War of Independence against the British Rule in the history books. “The students should learn factual history of 1817,” Javadekar said at a press conference.