పైకా తిరుగుబాటే ప్రథమ స్వాతంత్ర్య సంగ్రామం: ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్

Posted By:
భువనేశ్వర్: ఒడిశాలో రెండు దశాబ్దాల క్రితం పైకా రైతు సైన్యం చేసిన తిరుగుబాటుకు ఇప్పుడు సముచిత గౌరవం దక్కనుంది. బ్రిటీష్ పాలనకు వ్యతిరేకంగా గజపతి పాలకుల నేతృత్వంలో ఈ తిరుగుబాటు జరిగింది.

ఈ పైకా తిరుగుబాటును 'ప్రథమ స్వాతంత్ర్య సంగ్రామం'గా చరిత్ర పుస్తకాల్లో వచ్చే విద్యా సంవత్సరం నుంచి పేర్కొననున్నట్లు కేంద్ర మానవ వనరుల అభివృద్ధి శాఖ మంత్రి ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్ సోమవారం భువనేశ్వర్ లో వెల్లడించారు.

Paika Bidroha to be named as 1st War of Independence: Javadekar

ఇప్పటివరకు మనదేశ ప్రథమ స్వాతంత్య్ర సంగ్రామంగా చరిత్ర పుస్తకాల్లో 1857 నాటి సిపాయిల తిరుగుబాటును పేర్కొంటున్నారు. అయితే 1817లోనే బక్షి జగంధు విద్యాధర నేతృత్వంలో పైకా రైతు సైనికులు బ్రిటిష్‌ పాలనపై తిరుగుబాటు చేశారు.

దీంతో ప్రథమ స్వాతంత్య్ర సంగ్రామంగా పైకా రైతుల పోరాటాన్నే గుర్తించాలంటూ ఒడిశా ముఖ్యమంత్రి నవీన్‌ పట్నాయక్‌ కేంద్రాన్ని కోరిన నేపథ్యంలో కేంద్ర మంత్రి ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్ ఈ మేరకు వెల్లడించారు.

English summary
The ‘Paika Bidroha’ (Paika rebellion) of 1817 will find a place in the history books as ‘the First War of Independence’ from the next academic session, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.Javadekar had first made the announcement on Sunday at a function marking the bicentenary of Paika Rebellion, here, adding the Centre has allocated Rs 200 crore to mark the occasion across the country.“Paika Bidroha will find a place as the First War of Independence against the British Rule in the history books. “The students should learn factual history of 1817,” Javadekar said at a press conference.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 12:45 [IST]
