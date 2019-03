తమ జలాల్లోకి భారత సబ్ మెరైన్ ? పాకిస్థాన్ ఆరోపణలు .. తిప్పికొట్టిన భారత్

English summary

the Pakistani military has claimed to have "detected" and "thwarted" an attempt by an Indian Navy submarine to enter Pakistani waters. A Pakistan Navy spokesperson said, "The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters". "The Indian submarine was not targeted keeping in view Pakistan's policy of peace," the spokesperson said. The Pakistan Navy also released a video purportedly of the Indian submarine. The video, shot from air, shows the mast of a submarine above water. Sources within the Indian defence establishment told India Today TV that they are "verifying" the video for authenticity. Initial scrutiny of the video suggests that the video is from 2016, he sources said, and its release now is part of a "propaganda stunt" by Pakistan.