Under pressure from the US, Pakistan on Thursday again arrested 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed exactly a week after Lahore High Court ordered his release. A day after his release, the Donald Trump administration expressed “deep concern” over the development and called for Saeed to be arrested and charged for his crimes. Not just the administration, a slew of influential think tanks and policy experts also piled on the pressure. They said it was about time the US removed the status of ” major non-Nato ally ‘ that Pakistan enjoys. “The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens. The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes,” the US State Department said in a formal statement.