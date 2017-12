మరోసారి కాల్పులకు తెగబడ్డ పాక్: మేజర్‌ సహా ముగ్గురు మృతి

National

A Major and three soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Keri sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Saturday. In the sudden firing, an Army Major and three soldiers were killed. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian positions in Laam sector of the LoC in Rajouri on Friday evening also. Likewise, they had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Thursday evening. Firing exchanges between the two sides had continued for over one hour.