పనామా పేపర్ల కేసు: మరోసారి అమితాబ్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, అజయ్ దేవ్ గన్ లకు ఈడీ సమస్లు?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Over hundred of individuals and entities are getting probed by the Mumbai team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Panama Papers case. Statement of some of these names have been recorded and many of them would start getting fresh summons for the next round of interrogation scheduled for next month. The list of persons to be interrogated includesthreeBollywood celebrities. Sources in ED office confirmed with India Today that Bollywood superstars namely, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn would be among the names against whom summons would be issued shortly from the agency under Section 37 of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).