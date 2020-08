14 నుంచి పార్లమెంట్ వర్షాకాల భేటీ - నోటిఫికేషన్ జారీ - ప్రశ్నోత్తరాలు లేవు - అక్టోబర్ 1తో పూర్తి

English summary

Parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14, a notification issued on Monday said. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 am. Rajya Sabha is expected to meet at a different time on the same day, as it has been decided to stagger the sitting of the two houses due to the COVID-19 guidelines.