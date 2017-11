పాపం చేస్తే క్యాన్సర్ వస్తుంది, ఇది దేవుడి శిక్ష, అసోం మంత్రి, కాంగ్రెస్ ఫైర్, బీజేపీ అసలు రంగు !

National

Mallikarjuna

#SerialAbuserBJP Now, BJP Minister & Convenor abuses India’s cancer patients & their families. Mr. PM, as you tacitly support such lampooning of the brave hearts who fight cancer every second of their life, when will you act and sack such elements? https://t.co/TWSpWm56jw

'Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kicked up a storm with his remarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past which he called divine justice. The comments sparked sharp reactions in the political circles and among cancer patients.