రూ.40 వేలు, 15 ఫోన్లు మాయం .. ప్రియాంక ర్యాలీలో దొంగల చేతివాటం

English summary

Even as the supporters of the Congress rejoiced the maiden road show held in Lucknow on Monday, February 11, the first one after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics, they had some unwanted experience to face as well. According to reports, pickpockets ran amok in the grand rally and stole as many as 15 mobile phones, two wallets and cash worth Rs 40,000 from the party workers during the event. The workers were so engrossed with the entry of the yet another member of the Gandhi family that they came to learn about their lost belongings after travelling as far as 10 kilometres.