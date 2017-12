National

Noida: PM Narendra Modi onboard #DelhiMetro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oEzY4f66wi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated new Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. Magenta Line the 12.64-km stretch is a part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor has nine stations.