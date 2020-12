ఓఎల్ ఎక్స్ లో అమ్మకానికి ప్రధాని మోడీ కార్యాలయం ... రేటు రూ .7.5 కోట్లు .. నలుగురు నిందితుల అరెస్ట్

English summary

An advertisement on classifieds website OLX put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi office on sale at a price of Rs 7.5 crore with details and photos of the establishment. Police have now brought down the ad and lodged an FIR. 4 accused arrest . The OLX ad has listed PM Modi’s Parliamentary office in Varanasi as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 sqft.