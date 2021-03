English summary

India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. PM Modi wrote the letter to Mr Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day. "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said.