పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్,అస్సాం మొదటి దశ పోలింగ్ : రికార్డ్ స్థాయిలో యువ స్నేహితులు ఓటెయ్యాలని ప్రధాని మోడీ పిలుపు

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people in West Bengal and Assam to go out in large numbers and vote in the first phase of the elections to the state assembles. "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote," PM Modi tweeted minute after poling began in 47 seats in Assam.In his message for Bengal, the Prime Minister tweeted, "I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."