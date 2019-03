ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీపై ప్రియాంకా గాంధీ క్లారిటీ? వచ్చేనెల మొదటి వారంలో తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పర్యటన

English summary

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not contest the national election and will focus on the party's campaign, sources said today, seeking to end speculation about the 47-year-old contesting her first election in the April-May Lok Sabha polls. "In order to concentrate on the campaign and her new responsibility as General Secretary, she will not be contesting in this election," sources said. They added that she would play "an active role and helping her mother and brother in their constituencies as well as help other congress candidates in the state".