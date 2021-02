English summary

Ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday, due to various reasons including upcoming festivities, COVID-19 pandemic and law and order.District Magistrate Saharanpur issued an order citing various reasons including upcoming festivities, the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements in the state. The restrictions have been imposed till April 5. The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat.